Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Lady Lake man traveling at high speed in foggy conditions nabbed with meth

By Meta Minton
A Lady Lake man traveling at a high rate of speed in foggy conditions was nabbed with methamphetamine.

Keary Alexander Jenkins, 50, was driving a white Hyundai SUV at 63 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone at about 2 a.m. Sunday near Sumterville, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“The roadway was extremely foggy with limited visibility,” the deputy noted in the arrest report.

A traffic stop was initiated and a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene. The dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle turned up two hypodermic needles containing a substance identified as methamphetamine, a glass bulb pipe and a pill bottle containing a plastic baggie with a crystal-like substance.

The Virginia native was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was issued a written warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

