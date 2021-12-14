Potential neighbors of housing development turned away after quorum fails to show up

Potential neighbors of a proposed housing development were turned away Monday night after a quorum failed to show up for a government meeting.

The Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board was scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m., but was unable to gavel into session when only two of its five members reported for roll call at Lady Lake Town Hall.

More than a dozen neighbors of the potential housing development had shown up for the meeting after receiving notice of the single-family subdivision consisting of approximately 160 homes to be located on 41 acres located about one-eighth of a mile from Southeast 180th Street also known as the Marion County line.

The development would be located in a relatively rural area. You can learn more about it at this link: pud plan revised 12-13-21 (003)

The planning and zoning meeting has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The planning and zoning board serves in an advisory capacity to the Lady Lake Commission.