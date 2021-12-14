74.8 F
Potential neighbors of housing development turned away after quorum fails to show up

By Meta Minton

Potential neighbors of a proposed housing development were turned away Monday night after a quorum failed to show up for a government meeting.

The Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board was scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m., but was unable to gavel into session when only two of its five members reported for roll call at Lady Lake Town Hall.

Applebee development
The planned development calls for 160 homes.

More than a dozen neighbors of the potential housing development had shown up for the meeting after receiving notice of the single-family subdivision consisting of approximately 160 homes to be located on 41 acres located about one-eighth of a mile from Southeast 180th Street also known as the Marion County line.

The development would be located in a relatively rural area. You can learn more about it at this link: pud plan revised 12-13-21 (003)

The planning and zoning meeting has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The planning and zoning board serves in an advisory capacity to the Lady Lake Commission.

