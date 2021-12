To the Editor:

In reading the report of the Trump/O’Reilly “non”-rally in Orlando, it was reported that ticket prices were $85-$275. Why would anyone pay anything to attend a political rally? Trump clearly asked for 2024 votes. Why would any rational person making less than $100,000 a year write a check to a couple of multi-millionaires? The entertainment element? Wonder what the split was between Trump and O’Reilly? Think Trump let him have half? Doubt it.

Jack Stephens

Village of Sanibel