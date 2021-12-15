Here’s an idea for saving the Republican Party

To the Editor:

As a former Republican, I have now realized that the Republican Party of Lincoln, of Eisenhower, or even of Reagan is no more and is not likely to return.

The two-party system at the state level, due to restrictions on access to the ballot put in place by both parties over the years to prevent the rise or power of a third party, will effectively prevent the formation of a viable new political party or the rise of multiple political parties as exist in other western nations. Balance is important, but we do not have it now; there exists little or no dialogue between parties and zero debate on real issues. The most rapidly rising registration is “Independent”, showing frustration or disgust with both organized political parties in the US. The problem with that is closed primaries and a system where whoever wins the primary is an automatic winner in the general election and Independents are disenfranchised – have no say. For Republicans a moderate cannot win the primary which has given us the “crazies” like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and Paul Gosar. So, I have a radical but workable solution to allow the election of more moderate Republicans and a return to sanity. In states with closed primaries, all Democrats and Independents need to re-register as Republicans and let it be known that you will only vote for a moderate Republican. Even in districts with only 30 percent Democrats or Independents, it would be enough to move the election away from the extremist cult QAnon group and would let moderate Republicans know they could win, if they run. A game changer? A real solution? Let’s do it!

Jack Stephens

Village of Sanibel