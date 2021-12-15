68.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
type here...

Pair of Sumter County commissioners booked at jail on perjury charges

By Staff Report
Oren Miller
Oren Miller
Gary Search
Gary Search

Two Sumter County commissioners were booked at the county jail on Wednesday on warrants charging them with perjury.

Oren Miller and Gary Search turned themselves in at the Sumter County Detention Center in Bushnell.

Miller, 71, of the Village of Sanibel and Search, 71, of the Village of Amelia, were taken into custody and each was released on $2,000 bond.

Both commissioners were elected in 2020, riding the wave of dissatisfaction with a 25 percent property tax increase pushed in 2019 by commissioners who were said to be in the pocket of the Developer of The Villages.

Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek is digging into the details.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Here’s an idea for saving the Republican Party

A Village of Sanibel resident offers an idea for saving the Republican Party. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villager let down by VA when it coms to COVID-19 booster

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s turning to the supermarket for his COVID-19 booster after the VA dropped the ball.

The unintended consequences of reliance on oil

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Miami contends it’s time to end the unintended consequences of our nation’s reliance on oil.

Why give money to millionaires?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel questions why anyone would pay to see former President Trump and ex-Fox News personality Bill O’Reily who appeared this week in Orlando.

Response to Dr. Mirkin’s piece on dementia

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to Dr. Gabe Mirkin’s recent piece on dementia vs. forgetfulness.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos