Pair of Sumter County commissioners booked at jail on perjury charges

Two Sumter County commissioners were booked at the county jail on Wednesday on warrants charging them with perjury.

Oren Miller and Gary Search turned themselves in at the Sumter County Detention Center in Bushnell.

Miller, 71, of the Village of Sanibel and Search, 71, of the Village of Amelia, were taken into custody and each was released on $2,000 bond.

Both commissioners were elected in 2020, riding the wave of dissatisfaction with a 25 percent property tax increase pushed in 2019 by commissioners who were said to be in the pocket of the Developer of The Villages.

Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek is digging into the details.