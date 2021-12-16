71.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 16, 2021
State Democratic Party urges DeSantis to denounce voter fraud in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Florida Democratic Party is urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to denounce voter fraud in The Villages.

Three residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown are facing felony charges of voter fraud. Two allegedly cast ballots in Sumter County and also cast absentee ballots in New York. Another Villager allegedly cast a mail-in ballot in Sumter County and an absentee ballot in Michigan. Two are registered Republicans. The third is officially registered with No Party Affiliation.

The Democratic Party on Thursday afternoon issued a statement claiming it is clear that “the Republican Party of Florida has a voting fraud problem” in its ranks.

“Gov. DeSantis has cast himself as a foe of voter fraud, yet he remains silent as evidence piles up that actors belonging to his own party have been involved in electoral shenanigans. He is quick to act to curtail voting access when it would suppress Democratic-leaning voters, yet takes no action to denounce bad actors aligned with the interests of the Florida GOP,” the Democrats said in the news release.

“In his efforts to bolster former President Trump’s ‘Big Lie,’ he has undermined confidence in our state’s safe and secure electoral system, even proposing to create a police force to address the exceedingly rare instances of voter fraud. He should be careful what he wishes for. From the evidence we’ve seen so far, the doors that would be knocked on could overwhelmingly belong to members of his own party.”

