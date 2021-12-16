71.9 F
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Summerfield woman arrested after K-9 alerts on her vehicle at Wawa

By Meta Minton
Danielle Elizabeth Murphy
A Summerfield woman was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle at Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 in Oxford.

Danielle Elizabeth Murphy, 28, had parked her white 2018 Jeep utility vehicle at the gas station/convenience store early Thursday morning when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on a Lake County warrant.

A K-9 unit was summoned and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of the native New Yorker’s purse turned up a vape-style pen containing a vial of brown liquid identified as THC concentrate oil, according to an arrest report.

Murphy was arrested on a felony drug possession charge and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

