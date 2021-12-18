38 Special to bring southern rock to show in The Villages

The southern rock band 38 Special is slated to perform at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages.

With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more – Timeless hits that remain a staple at radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, and paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.

The band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17 at The Sharon. Tickets will go on sale Jan. 12 and can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com or (352) 753-3229. This Get Off The Bus Concerts show is in support of One Team One Fight For PTSD (OneTeamOneFightPTSD.org)

For 38 Special onstage, it is a celebration of camaraderie and brotherhood, a precision unit bringing the dedication and honesty to a long history of classic songs, as well as surprisingly fresh new material.

Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums. And from the start, they’ve toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of “muscle and melody” to fans worldwide.

“This music keeps our wheels on the road. We’re a band that’s tried to stay honest with what has driven us over the years. We started out with nothing but bold determination to make our own history and to endure. Looking back now, it has been our greatest pride to have persevered and attained that level of success and longevity. For us, it’s the ultimate validation,” said guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes.