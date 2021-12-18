80.3 F
Dunkin’ employee charged with Food Stamp fraud enters plea in court case

By Meta Minton
Debra Lee Danley
A woman who allegedly collected $23,623 in food stamps and Medicaid benefits while working at a Dunkin’ Donuts in The Villages has entered a plea in a welfare fraud case.

Debra Lee Danley, 57, pleaded not guilty earlier this month in the case in Sumter County Court. She remains free on $5,000 bond.

She is charged with unlawfully collecting $23,623 in food stamps and Medicaid between May 2018 and October 2020. She drew $12,006 in food stamps and had Medicaid benefits in the amount of $11,617, according to an affidavit of complaint from the Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Public Assistance Fraud.

While she was collecting assistance, Danley was working a variety of jobs, including at Dunkin’ Donuts at Spanish Springs Town Square. She also worked for BravoFlorida LLC and MAC Leesburg Palm Plaza LLC. The affidavit claims that Danley underreported her earnings, enabling her to qualify for public assistance.

The New Jersey native was arrested on a warrant charging her in the case Nov. 3  at her home at 719 Lee St. A criminal indigent form she filled out for the court indicates she currently has three dependents and take-home income of $400 per week.

In 2012, she was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. However, she completed a pre-trial intervention program and the case was dismissed.

