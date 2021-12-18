80.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 18, 2021
Kohl’s submits plan for interior remodeling of Lady Lake Crossing store

By Staff Report

Kohl’s has submitted a plan for the interior remodeling of its Lady Lake Crossing store.

Kohl’s filed the plan for a minor interior remodel this week with the Town of Lady Lake. The scope involves changes to the cosmetics department within the store, according to Town Manager William Lawrence.

Kohls in Lady Lake
Kohl’s is located at Lady Lake Crossing

The show of faith in the brick-and-mortar store comes at a time when Kohl’s is under pressure from activist group Engine Capital to split off its e-commerce division from its core business.

The Kohl’s in Lady Lake has been in operation for more than a decade. It was forced to close its doors in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

