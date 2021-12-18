Sumter County honored for innovative $19 million jail expansion project

Sumter County has been honored for an innovative $19 million jail expansion project.

The Sumter County Jail expansion was to meet the increasing demand for additional local detention beds to service the community’s judicial needs.

Ajax Building Company was selected for the $19 million design-build project that consisted of a 38,662 square feet, one- story, two-level tilt panel housing pod building with an inmate capacity of 256.

There is a control room in the middle for observation and an enclosed fenced walkway that extends from the existing building to connect to the new housing pod. With a commitment to sustainability, recycled products were used in concrete mix designs, and low volatile organic compound adhesives and low volume water fixtures were implemented with the use of voluntary inmate labor and creative solutions to challenges, according to county officials

The Ajax team was able to successfully work within the budget to complete the expansion.

The Central Florida Chapter Associated Builders and Contractors has awarded the Sumter County Facilities and Parks Division the Award of Merit for the expansion. The category was for institutional projects costing $10 to $20 million.