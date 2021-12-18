80.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 18, 2021
type here...

Sumter County honored for innovative $19 million jail expansion project

By Staff Report

Sumter County has been honored for an innovative $19 million jail expansion project.

The Sumter County Jail expansion was to meet the increasing demand for additional local detention beds to service the community’s judicial needs.

Ajax Building Company was selected for the $19 million design-build project that consisted of a 38,662 square feet, one- story, two-level tilt panel housing pod building with an inmate capacity of 256.

There is a control room in the middle for observation and an enclosed fenced walkway that extends from the existing building to connect to the new housing pod. With a commitment to sustainability, recycled products were used in concrete mix designs, and low volatile organic compound adhesives and low volume water fixtures were implemented with the use of voluntary inmate labor and creative solutions to challenges, according to county officials

The Ajax team was able to successfully work within the budget to complete the expansion.

The Central Florida Chapter Associated Builders and Contractors has awarded the Sumter County Facilities and Parks Division the Award of Merit for the expansion. The category was for institutional projects costing $10 to $20 million.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers his thoughts on the trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There is a reason people keep dying of COVID-19

A Village of Springdale resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about the reason behind the continuing number of deaths due to COVID-19.

Reproductive rights

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor concedes the topic of reproductive rights is controversial, but hopes the viewpoints of both sides can be heard.

Sumter County Animal Services thankful to Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Sumter County Animal Services is thankful to Big Dog Ranch Rescue for getting some dogs one-step closer to their "fur-ever" homes.

The latest warning from Dr. Fauci

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on the latest warning from Dr. Fauci.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos