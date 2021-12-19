79.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 19, 2021
type here...

Village of Largo adult pool will be closed for resurfacing

By Staff Report

The Largo Neighborhood Recreation Area and adult pool will be closed for pool resurfacing Friday, Dec. 31 through Saturday, Jan. 22.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Bacall Recreation Center at (352) 350-2281.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Media mockingly portrays The Villages as Trump-loving community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident contends that the national media mockingly portrays The Villages as a Trump-loving community. She argues that portrayal doesn't add up.

Villager objects to publication of Letter to the Editor on CRT

A Village of Pine Hills resident objects to the publication of Letter to the Editor on CRT which appeared on Villages-News.com.

The trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers his thoughts on the trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There is a reason people keep dying of COVID-19

A Village of Springdale resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about the reason behind the continuing number of deaths due to COVID-19.

Reproductive rights

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor concedes the topic of reproductive rights is controversial, but hopes the viewpoints of both sides can be heard.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos