Village of Largo adult pool will be closed for resurfacing

The Largo Neighborhood Recreation Area and adult pool will be closed for pool resurfacing Friday, Dec. 31 through Saturday, Jan. 22.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Bacall Recreation Center at (352) 350-2281.
