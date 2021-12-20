Angelo and Layla excited about the holidays

Darlene Strossi of the Village of De Luna submitted this photo of her dogs, Angelo and Layla.
It’s obvious that they are excited about the holidays.
Let’s see a photo of your holiday pet. Send a picture to [email protected].
Darlene Strossi of the Village of De Luna submitted this photo of her dogs, Angelo and Layla.
It’s obvious that they are excited about the holidays.
Let’s see a photo of your holiday pet. Send a picture to [email protected].
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.