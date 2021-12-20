66.4 F
The Villages
Monday, December 20, 2021
Attorney general issues warning that drunk driving will not be tolerated this holiday season

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This past week, I joined local and state law enforcement leaders to encourage Floridians to be safe on our roadways this holiday season. While Floridians are enjoying this time of family, friends and festivities—what they may not know is that this is also when we see an increase in DUI arrests and crashes.

For those reasons, December is known as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. According to the U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 40 percent of traffic-related deaths during Christmas and New Year’s involve drunk drivers. In Florida last year, 532 impaired driving crashes were reported statewide.

To protect Floridians and our visitors, I joined law enforcement to send a clear warning to anyone who would even think about driving under the influence—drive sober or get pulled over.

Florida law enforcement officers will be out in full-force this holiday season, looking for reckless drivers. So, I want to encourage all Floridians who may drink this holiday season, to make plans beforehand—designate a driver or use a cab or ride-sharing service.

For more information, check out the video linked here.

By taking a few simple precautions and being considerate of your fellow Floridians on the road, we can all enjoy a happy, safe holiday season and ring in 2022 together.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of the State of Florida.

