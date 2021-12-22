47.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
By Staff Report
Carmela Rita Henney (nee Godrecci), 92, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 4th. Carmela was married to the love of her life, Herbert, for 67 years. She worked for Whitman’s Chocolate in Philadelphia before working in Dentistry. Candy and Herb retired and they moved to The Villages in 1987 from New Jersey where they had built their home. She then became an avid golfer and joined many clubs and group activities. Carmela also volunteered her time to The Shoebox, where she would gather goods to send to the active military overseas. Candy, as she was known to many, will always be remembered for her kindness and warmth to anyone she met and her exceptional fashion sense with bows to match every outfit. Carmela was a loving mother and Tu-Tu (grandmother). She had two children, Dr. Herbert R. Henney III (wife Diane) and Denise Henney Hamilton (husband Robert). By extended families, she had 6 grandchildren, Candace and Eric Henney, Dean and Nicole Graboyes, and April and Chris Hamilton. She is also survived by four great grandchildren: Anthony and Jonathan Hamilton, and Porter and Layla Kasbarian. A celebration of life is being planned for January 28th 2022 at 8:30 AM at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages. In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of Carmela Henney to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

