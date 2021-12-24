73.3 F
The Villages
Friday, December 24, 2021
Anti-vax crowd is putting us all at risk

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Listening to a podcast among physicians regarding COVID-19 and what to expect in the future, reminded us of a risk that is not being discussed.
One physician raised the prospect of long term future sequelae. We have been warned about long-COVID and outcome in some patients of many months of long term fatigue, muscle aches, shortness of breath and the damage to lungs from recovered ventilator patients. However, this physician reminded us of the many viruses that are associated with later development of cancers, like HPV, HIV, Epstein-Barr and others.
He wondered if COVID-19, due to its known multi-organ attacks and neurologic invasions, might dwell in the body in nerve root ganglion like varicella (chicken pox) or herpes to emerge over and over to cause new illness or may cause cellular changes leading to future cancers as viruses are known to do?
From what we know of viruses, it is entirely possible. That possibility makes it even more reckless for the anti-vax crowd who either have knowingly exposed themselves to infection or had COVID-19 and recovered thinking they are in the clear. And, it is a risk that the anti-mask, anti-vax crowd not yet infected do not consider.

Jack Stephens
Village of Sanibel

 

