To the Editor:

After reading Mr. Loveless’ Letter to the Editor, I’m still trying to figure what he is saying. Could someone please interpret it for me?

He seems to think that the only way a business is successful is if they rely on luck. He goes from this theory to something about health insurance companies ( I think )! If he’s Mr. Loveless, I guess I’m Mr. Clueless.

The first lesson I learned in business was, “The harder I work, the luckier I get.”

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp