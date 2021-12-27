66.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 27, 2021
Woman arrested at Applebee’s in The Villages with stolen car from North Carolina

By Staff Report
Lawanda Natsha Graham
A woman was arrested at the Applebee’s restaurant in The Villages with a stolen car from North Carolina.

The gray 2018 Kia was stopped Sunday night at the restaurant at Bichara Boulevard after a hit was received by a license plate reader, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The car had been reported stolen on Thursday to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina. A Marion County sheriff’s deputy had been following the vehicle and received help during the traffic stop from the Lady Lake Police Department.

They arrested 33-year-old Lawanda Natsha Graham of Eustis on charges of failure to return a hired vehicle and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

