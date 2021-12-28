79.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
type here...

Fruitland Park police nab Miami man with stolen catalytic converters

By Meta Minton
Elieser Rodriguez
Elieser Rodriguez

Fruitland Park police nabbed a Miami man with five stolen catalytic converters under a tarp in the bed of a pickup truck.

Officers found 22-year-old Elieser Rodriguez late on the night of Dec. 22 at Serenity Surfaces on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after the business owner was monitoring video surveillance and spotted a pickup with its headlights off pull into the parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. An officer found Rodriguez wearing a black hoodie and black pants walking on the north side of the business, in an area not normally designated for foot traffic. Two catalytic converters “freshly cut off vehicles” were found under a tarp in the bed of his truck. There were also a battery-operated saw, a manual pipe cutter and bolt cutters in the bed of the truck.

Rodriguez claimed he only had the truck for the day as he was driving it to Miami “because his friend was going to Cuba and the truck was having mechanical issues,” the report said.

A check revealed Rodriguez has a suspended license. He was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

During an inventory of the truck, three more catalytic converters were found under the tarp in the pickup’s bed.

Rodriguez was arrested on multiple charges, including prowling and possession of burglary tools. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $100,000 bond.

Local law enforcement officers have been warning for months about a rash of catalytic converter thefts.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Comment on indictments of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Pine Hills resident offers a comment on charges against Sumter County Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Look behind the curtain to understand the arrests of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Winfred resident, in Letter to the Editor, delves into the reasons that Sumter Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller find themselves in the crosshairs.

Are Villagers embarrassed by national headlines?

A snowbird who is a regular visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if Villagers are embarrassed seeing themselves in national headlines.

Rep. Webster should modify his ‘Christmas’ greeting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident suggests that Congressman Daniel Webster modify his “Christmas” greeting.

Progressives are anti-business and rely on big government

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends progressives are actually anti-business and rely on big government. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos