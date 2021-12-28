Fruitland Park police nab Miami man with stolen catalytic converters

Fruitland Park police nabbed a Miami man with five stolen catalytic converters under a tarp in the bed of a pickup truck.

Officers found 22-year-old Elieser Rodriguez late on the night of Dec. 22 at Serenity Surfaces on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after the business owner was monitoring video surveillance and spotted a pickup with its headlights off pull into the parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. An officer found Rodriguez wearing a black hoodie and black pants walking on the north side of the business, in an area not normally designated for foot traffic. Two catalytic converters “freshly cut off vehicles” were found under a tarp in the bed of his truck. There were also a battery-operated saw, a manual pipe cutter and bolt cutters in the bed of the truck.

Rodriguez claimed he only had the truck for the day as he was driving it to Miami “because his friend was going to Cuba and the truck was having mechanical issues,” the report said.

A check revealed Rodriguez has a suspended license. He was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

During an inventory of the truck, three more catalytic converters were found under the tarp in the pickup’s bed.

Rodriguez was arrested on multiple charges, including prowling and possession of burglary tools. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $100,000 bond.

Local law enforcement officers have been warning for months about a rash of catalytic converter thefts.