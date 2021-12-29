71.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Charlotte Marie Grubb

By Staff Report
Charlotte Marie Grubb
Charlotte Marie Grubb

Charlotte Marie Grubb, age 80 of The Villages, FL and formerly of Sykesville, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Seasons Hospice at Franklin Square Hospital in Baltimore. Born July 12, 1941 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Dorothy Deremer Ziler. She was the wife of the late Ronald Grubb. Charlotte had been a credit analyst with Merck, Sharpe and Dome and with Diamond Comics. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in The Village, FL and enjoyed crafts. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Cherie Grubb of Perry Hall, grandchildren Kieran Grubb, Thomas Hundley III, and Mackenzie Grubb, and by her sister Patricia Benson. She was predeceased by her daughter Denise Hundley, by her son Christopher Grubb, and by her brother Butch Ziler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784.

