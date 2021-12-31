Sex offender who forced himself on young girl jailed on registration violation

A Wildwood sex offender who forced himself on a young girl in 2013 has been jailed on a registration violation.

Christopher Louis Lasane, 36, who lives at 906 Kilgore St., was booked Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was arrested after it was discovered that he had registered as the owner of a blue 2013 Dodge utility vehicle, but did not report his ownership of the vehicle to the proper authorities, as required by state statute. Failure to do so is a third-degree felony.

Lasane had been sentenced to five years in state prison after climbing through a bedroom window and forcing himself on a young girl in 2013. The girl was between 12 and 15 at the time of the crime in Lake County. Lasane was released from prison in 2018.