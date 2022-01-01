82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 1, 2022
type here...

Snowbird DUI suspect won’t be prosecuted for using underwire bra in jail escape

By Meta Minton
Susan Mae Sheppard
Susan Mae Sheppard

A snowbird who was arrested after allegedly using her underwire bra to try to escape from jail will not be prosecuted on an attempted escape charge.

Susan Mae Sheppard, 59, of Massachusetts, was arrested after her red Lincoln SUV was involved in an accident on Oct. 30 at Walgreens on County Road 466, across from Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

It appeared that Sheppard, a native of Keene, N.H. who was driving on a Massachusetts license, had been driving impaired. She initially agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but refused to continue once she had trouble performing the exercises. Her breath sample measured .000 blood alcohol content. She consented to a urine sample. She was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center where she was booked on a DUI charge.

Sheppard was placed in a holding cell, but a jailer discovered that she had “removed the metal wiring from her bra” and used it to make “numerous scrape marks” on the glass on the bottom of the holding cell door. She attempted to crawl out of a small opening in the holding cell door “feet first,” the arrest report said. She had to be told to “pull her legs back into the cell.”

However, a document on file in Sumter County Court indicates that the prosecutor’s office has opted to drop the attempted escape charge against Sheppard. She continues to face DUI and criminal mischief charges as well as a careless driving ticket. She has a court date on Tuesday.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

I want Trump

A Village of Amelia resident says he misses “the good old days” when Donald Trump was in the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

President Biden a modern-day Neville Chamberlain

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager of Mallory Square writes that President Biden is a modern-day Neville Chamberlain.

Gov. DeSantis made sure I got COVID-19 treatment

A Village of Bonnybrook woman stands up for Gov. Ron DeSantis, assailed in a recent Letter to the Editor.

It’s just the right thing to do!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident is urging residents to contact Gov. Ron DeSantis about the case of two Sumter County commissioners who are innocent until proven guilty.

Local lab does not provide masks

A Lady Lake resident thinks a local lab should provide masks for those who don’t have one. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos