David John Joseph Stahl Sr. beloved husband and loving father, died peacefully in The Villages, FL, on Thursday, December 23, 2021 with his family at his side. Born on August 4th, 1937, in Philadelphia, PA, he had three brothers and two sisters. A man of Catholic faith throughout his life, he served as an altar boy as a young man. After graduating high school, he married his high school sweetheart Jean F. (Levy) Stahl, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Together they were blessed with four children who love and adore them. A recipient of the Navy Commendation Medal, he served honorably for 22 years as an air traffic controller seeing action in Vietnam, retiring with the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. After his retirement from the Navy, he continued to serve his country as a civilian consultant on federal air-traffic control and in 1999 retired with Jean to The Villages. A gifted woodworker who especially enjoyed cabinetmaking and wood turning, he loved to give his creations as gifts to family and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents, Richard F. and Marie (Welsh) Stahl, Sr., his sister, Marie T. Stahl, his brother Richard F. (Ella) Stahl, Jr., and his brother Allan G. (Judith) Stahl. He is survived by his beloved wife Jean of 66 years; his four children, daughter Michelle E. (Ron) Santillo, son David J. (Kathleen) Stahl, Jr., daughter Jeanine M. (Frederick) Miller, and son Matthew G. (Maureen) Stahl; his seven grandchildren, Becky J. (Santillo) Fritz, Justin A. Santillo, David J. Stahl, III, Margaret K. (Stahl) Wells, Frederick T. Miller, Jr., Sarah A. (Miller) Flores, and Shannon L. Miller; his nine great-grandchildren; his sister Jo-Ann M. (Robert) Anderson; and his brother Gerard J. (Hope) Stahl. Relatives and friends may call at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL on Wednesday, January 5th, from 6 to 8 p.m, and are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of David’s life at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 6th at Saint Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Pl, Lady Lake, FL. Donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to the American Cancer Society.