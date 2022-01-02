Villager can’t get answers about condition of recently renovated golf course

To the Editor:

I played golf at the recently reopened Sandhill Executive Golf Course and discovered that on most of the greens there was evidence of multiple cup placements, some within inches of each other. Also, two of the new greens had large patches.

My question is why can’t the executive course greens be maintained like the champion courses with three hole placements, front, center and back? I believe this would make for more enjoyable golf play. I sent two e-mails to the golf division asking this same question and never got an answer.

Don Atkinson

Village of Santo Domingo