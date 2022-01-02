81 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 2, 2022
type here...

Villager can’t get answers about condition of recently renovated golf course

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I played golf at the recently reopened Sandhill Executive Golf Course and discovered that on most of the greens there was evidence of multiple cup placements, some within inches of each other. Also, two of the new greens had large patches.
My question is why can’t the executive course greens be maintained like the champion courses with three hole placements, front, center and back? I believe this would make for more enjoyable golf play. I sent two e-mails to the golf division asking this same question and never got an answer.

Don Atkinson
Village of Santo Domingo

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villager can’t get answers about condition of recently renovated golf course

A Village of Santo Domingo resident recently played the renovated Sandhill Executive Golf Course. He found some deficiencies and contacted the golf division, but hasn’t heard back from them.

I want Trump

A Village of Amelia resident says he misses “the good old days” when Donald Trump was in the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

President Biden a modern-day Neville Chamberlain

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager of Mallory Square writes that President Biden is a modern-day Neville Chamberlain.

Gov. DeSantis made sure I got COVID-19 treatment

A Village of Bonnybrook woman stands up for Gov. Ron DeSantis, assailed in a recent Letter to the Editor.

It’s just the right thing to do!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident is urging residents to contact Gov. Ron DeSantis about the case of two Sumter County commissioners who are innocent until proven guilty.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos