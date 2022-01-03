63.3 F
The Villages
Monday, January 3, 2022
Coleman woman arrested after scissors attack leaves man with injury near eye

By Meta Minton
Tava Aqua Barron
A Coleman woman was arrested after an alleged attack with a pair of scissors left a man with an injury near his eye.

Tava Aqua Barron, 47, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after an altercation at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Lake Panasoffkee, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Barron had “armed herself with a pair of scissors” and inflicted “a deep laceration” above the man’s left eye, the report said.

Barron was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

