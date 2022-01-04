Bruce Raymond Dixson of Fruitland Park, Florida, passed away at his home on December 21, 2021. Bruce was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 9th, 1942. He was the son of Doris (Hancock) and Raymond Dixson. He served in the US Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1962. Bruce married Patricia (Tanner) in 1969 in Saugerties, New York and moved to Virginia. In 1975, he moved his family to Florida where he remained until his death. He spent the majority of his career as a Residential Designer assisting families in designing their dream home. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Raymond Dixson and his ex wife Pat Dixson. He was also preceded by his sister Karen Blinckmann, grandson Jeffrey Magruder and granddaughter Jessica Romero. Bruce is survived by his siblings Janelle Marcello (Joey) FL, Wayne Dixson Sr (Dotty) NY, Thomas Dixson (Cindy) FL, Ronald Dixson NY. His children Tracey Dixson TX, James Dixson (Shawna) FL, Jill Nichols (Scott) NH, Kimberly Drunasky FL, Kerri Arens CO. Granddaughters Wendy Magruder, Danielle Reynolds (Jason), and Madison Dixson. Grandsons Shaun O’Brien, Marc Romero (Crystal), Christopher Van Egeren, Jordan Dixson (Elizabeth), Troy Drunasky , Evan Drunasky , JT Arens , and 12 great grandchildren. The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to his church family and neighbors for their considerate and loving care they extended to Bruce throughout the years.

A memorial service will be held at a future date in Fruitland Park, FL.