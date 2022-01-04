70.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
type here...

DeSantis blames Biden for ‘stranglehold’ on life-saving COVID-19 treatment

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on the Biden Administration to release the “stranglehold” on life-saving monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 through its allocation system and increase the supply distributed to Florida or allow states to purchase the antibodies directly.

Recently, the Biden Administration announced it would be halting distribution of Regeneron and Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody treatments to states, but in response to a letter from Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the administration reversed its decision allowing states to continue to order these treatments through the allocation system.

A monoclonal anti body treatment center has been set up at the Barnstorm Theater in The Villages
A monoclonal anti-body treatment center was set up in August at the Barnstorm Theater in The Villages.

DeSantis contends Florida needs at least 30,000 more doses per week than it is receiving through the allocation system to expand capacity at existing monoclonal antibody treatment sites and open new sites to treat 250-300 patients per day at each site.

“Prior to the federal government takeover of the monoclonal market, Florida successfully distributed approximately 30,000 doses per week when we managed our own supply,” said DeSantis. “The state has more than $800 million available to quickly deploy monoclonal antibody treatments throughout the state, and the only thing holding us back is the insufficient supply of treatment from the federal government. After failing to ‘shut down the virus,’ the Biden Administration has come to the realization that there is not a federal solution to COVID-19, and releasing the federal stranglehold on these effective treatments is a good first step.”

Over the summer, the state set up dozens of monoclonal antibody sites, including one at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Canadian snowbird describes nightmarish rental villa

A Canadian snowbird, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the nightmarish condition of a villa he rented for two months in The Villages.

Critical information consumption

A Village of Sanibel resident warns that we should be a lot more discerning when it comes to consumption of news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Unchallenged immigration endangers America

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that unchallenged immigration is a stab into the heart of the safety shield of our country.

Homeowners paying the price because lawmakers won’t stand up to roofers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident contends that consumers are paying the price because lawmakers won’t stand up to roofers who are scamming insurance companies.

Villager can’t get answers about condition of recently renovated golf course

A Village of Santo Domingo resident recently played the renovated Sandhill Executive Golf Course. He found some deficiencies and contacted the golf division, but hasn’t heard back from them.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos