DoorDash driver apprehended for speeding while on delivery run

A speeding DoorDash driver was apprehended while on a delivery run.

The dasher was driving a small pickup in the wee hours Monday on Picciola Road in Fruitland Park when he was caught on radar traveling at 53 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy followed the vehicle onto Lake Unity Road where he noted one of the truck’s rear running lights was inoperable.

During a traffic stop, the driver was identified as 32-year-old Michael James Hamilton of Summerfield. He said he is a DoorDash driver and indicated he was en route to a food delivery.

He was asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. He said there was not, but he also denied the deputy’s request to search the truck. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene, and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Hamilton stepped out of the vehicle and admitted there was bag containing methamphetamine in the driver’s side door pocket. The bag was retrieved and it contained less than 1 gram of methamphetamine.

The Pennsylvania native was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a citation for speeding and given a written warning for the inoperable rear running light. His vehicle was towed from the scene.

Hamilton was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.