Thursday, January 6, 2022
Okahumpka man allegedly damages property after grandmother refuses to give him money

By Staff Report
Alan Aspinwall
Alan Aspinwall

An Okahumpka man was arrested after allegedly damaging property after his grandmother refused to give him money.

The grandmother of 25-year-old Alan Michael Aspinwall dialed 911 on Wednesday after her grandson picked up a shovel and struck multiple vehicles parked near her home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. One of the vehicles he damaged was his uncle’s 1989 Corvette. Aspinwall also kicked in the front door of his grandmother’s home, knocking it off the hinges.

Aspinwall, who previously lived with his grandmother at her home on South Quarters Road, had apparently become enraged after she refused to give him money.

He was arrested on two counts of criminal mischief. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

