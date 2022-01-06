Ring-Necked Duck At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

This ring-necked duck was spotted on the water at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
