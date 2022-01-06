72.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 6, 2022
type here...

Wildwood girls softball team to seek support at Brownwood Farmer’s Market

By Staff Report

The Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club will be sponsoring two fundraisers this coming Saturday, Jan. 8.

There will be a fundraiser at the Brownwood Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Wildwood Middle High School girls softball team will be selling Discount Cards to 41 restaurants and merchants to support their team. Girls from the softball team will be at the fundraiser. There also will also be a fundraiser at the Pinellas Winn-Dixie from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Money raised here will support the Booster Club in all its efforts to provide support to teachers and students. Boosters will be at Winn-Dixie selling Discount Cards, and telling people about the Booster Club.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages Daily Sun is ignoring an important story

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of The Villages Daily Sun for the newspaper’s decision to ignore an important local story.

A reader from New Jersey offers thoughts on The Villages

A reader from New Jersey checks in to offer his thoughts on The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Here’s how to stop the expansion

In a Letter to the Editor, an Ocala resident offers an idea for stopping an unpopular expansion of the Florida Turnpike.

More cases of COVID-19 and death under Biden’s watch

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the COVID-19 pandemic is getting out of control under President Biden’s “feckless leadership.”

Canadian snowbird describes nightmarish rental villa

A Canadian snowbird, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the nightmarish condition of a villa he rented for two months in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos