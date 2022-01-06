Wildwood girls softball team to seek support at Brownwood Farmer’s Market

The Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club will be sponsoring two fundraisers this coming Saturday, Jan. 8.

There will be a fundraiser at the Brownwood Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Wildwood Middle High School girls softball team will be selling Discount Cards to 41 restaurants and merchants to support their team. Girls from the softball team will be at the fundraiser. There also will also be a fundraiser at the Pinellas Winn-Dixie from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Money raised here will support the Booster Club in all its efforts to provide support to teachers and students. Boosters will be at Winn-Dixie selling Discount Cards, and telling people about the Booster Club.