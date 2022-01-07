Developer reports water level subsiding at Village of Hawkins walking path

District Property Management has been notified by the Developer that the water level from the wetland which impacted the use of the Village of Hawkins walking path has subsided significantly, and they anticipate the water level will continue to drop to an adequate level allowing for construction activities in the next week or so.

Therefore, The Villages is making plans to effect permanent repairs to the walking path which would include raising it in those areas that have been impacted by encroachment of the high water levels from the wetland. The walking trail goes around a 38.95-acre wetland, which is located within Zone A flood plain. While the trail is raised in most areas, there is an area along and level with the edge of the wetland that was covered with water due to high water levels within the wetland.