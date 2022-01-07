58.8 F
The Villages
Friday, January 7, 2022
By Staff Report
Sandra A. Hendren, age 85 of Weirsdale Fl, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 peacefully at home. Born July 31, 1936 in Akron, Ohio. She moved to Miami, Florida in 1960. In 1972 she moved to Weirsdale, Fl where she worked at Monroe Regional Medical Center from 1972-1999 as a registered nurse. In 1975 she obtained her teaching degree in Vocational Education and began teaching at Lake Weir High School from 1975-1999. She was a life time member of Health Occupations Students of America (H.O.S.A.). In 1976 she stared the Local Region 111 H.O.S.A. at Lake Weir High School. Sandra was also a member of the Weirsdale Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and elder. Survivors include her husband Richard, daughter, Leigh Ann (Sean) Andrews of Apollo Beach Fl, grandchildren Garrett Andrews of Rosenberg Texas and Lauren (Tyus) McKay of Oklahoma City, Ok, Son, William D. Self Jr (Melissa) of Summerfield Fl, grandchildren Gary of Summerfield Fl, Ryan of Charleston SC and Samantha of Summerfield Fl and great granddaughter Kaia of Summerfield Fl.

Memorial contributions may be made to Health Occupations Students of America State of Florida or the Weirsdale Presbyterian Church.

