Friday, January 7, 2022
Silver Lake Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report

The Silver Lake Recreation Center indoor and outdoor facilities will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.

Radicalization can be quick

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that radicalization in America should be a warning to many here in The Villages, who have been radicalized in the same way.

Biden blames Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident says he “nearly wretched” when he watched Vice President Harris and President Biden give their speeches to a wide television audience Thursday morning. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages Daily Sun is ignoring an important story

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of The Villages Daily Sun for the newspaper’s decision to ignore an important local story.

A reader from New Jersey offers thoughts on The Villages

A reader from New Jersey checks in to offer his thoughts on The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Here’s how to stop the expansion

In a Letter to the Editor, an Ocala resident offers an idea for stopping an unpopular expansion of the Florida Turnpike.

