Why so much dislike?

To the Editor:

I read the comment sections here daily.

I contribute my thoughts here like others do and yet the result is the same. Why insults have to be the primary offerings of many here is beyond me. Is the population here so disappointed with their lives that only insults and other types of similar behavior can be expressed?

There is constant argumentative offerings for no apparent reasons. That we all have our political choices is allowed, one would never think that that was the case.

Political differences, and the acceptance of those differences is a strong foundation for the political salvation in this country. We should applaud and strongly support those differences. We are, Americans all, and we should rejoice in that knowledge and not condemn those who differ with their political choices.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD.

Spruce Creek South