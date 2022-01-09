71.2 F
Sunday, January 9, 2022
Human trafficking is modern-day slavery

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and I am asking Floridians to join our fight to make Florida a zero-tolerance state for human trafficking.

This is an atrocious crime, and if we are going to end this illicit practice in our state, it will take all of us working together.

It is important to remember that human trafficking can happen anywhere. This form of modern-day slavery knows no bounds, and claims victims of all ages, sexes and demographics.

In recognition of the month, I am highlighting resources and calling on Floridians to learn the signs of human trafficking and how to alert law enforcement to suspicious behavior.

Signs to look out for include a person who:

· Seems to be under the control of another individual;

· Responds as if coached or lets someone else speak for them;

· Acts fearful, anxious or paranoid;

· Displays branding scars, burns or tattoos; and

· Appears malnourished, disoriented or confused, or shows other signs of physical abuse.

For more information, visit YouCanStopHT.com.

If you suspect that someone is being trafficked, contact local law enforcement immediately. Floridians can also call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s tip line at 1(800) 342-0820 and the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1(888) 373-7888.

By working together to end trafficking, we can rescue victims, save lives and build a stronger, safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.

