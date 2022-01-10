Lawrence Joseph Bauer, 84 of Village Alhambra, The Villages, Florida died Sunday January 2, 2022 peacefully and surrounded by family at UF Health Leesburg Hospital, Leesburg, FL. Born April 11, 1937 in the Bronx, NY he was the son of the late Leonard Carl and Rose Mary (nee Andle) Bauer. Lawrence served in the U.S. Army as PFC E3 from Oct. 1961 – Aug. 1963 being stationed at Garmisch U.S. Army Base in Garmisch , Germany; then as a reservist until Oct. 1967. Larry was the Cash Accounting Manager at Royal Globe Insurance Company, more recently known as Royal Sun Alliance for 37 years between New York City, and later moving to Charlotte, NC with Royal in 1986. Larry was a member of the Royal Guards after amassing 25 years of service while at Royal Insurance. Upon retirement at Royal, Larry went on to become the Financial Manager for then Programs for Assisted Living (now Disability Rights & Resources) in Charlotte, NC for 7 years where he helped establish and coordinate the agency’s North Carolina statewide assistance technology program for those with disabilities. Larry then moved to The Villages in Florida in 1999. In The Villages he was an active member of the New York Yankees Club, being an avid Yankees fan. He was also active in Pinochle Club, German-American Club, Irish-American Club, Mickey Fanatics, Second Honeymooners Club and The Bronx Club. Larry loved to travel! He was a world traveler having gone to Italy, Ireland, Egypt, Greece, Tunisia, Turkey and Malta; as well as cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, and numerous Caribbean and Mexican ports of call on the many cruises he, Ann and the family traveled on. He also made cross country trips to California and Texas that included casinos in Las Vegas and Biloxi, Mississippi. He was a Disney World Annual Passholder and a frequent Disney visitor. Larry was also a science-fiction fan. He could often be found reading the likes of Isaac Asimov or Clive Cussler, even polishing off an entire sci-fi book in one day. Larry is survived by his wife Ann of 48 years, son James and his wife Patricia of Saylorsburg, PA; daughter and her husband Charles Krupinski of Raleigh, NC; two grandchildren, Jacqueline of Johnson City, TN; and Stephen of Hempstead, NY; as well as many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Lawrence Joseph Bauer to either: · the charity Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN), https://ecan.org/give-the-gift-of-hope/ · or to a nonprofit Larry liked to support, Disabled American Veterans, https://secure.dav.org/

Funeral service details will be added when available.