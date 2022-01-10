Lofts at Brownwood renter arrested after crashing golf cart

A Lofts at Brownwood renter was arrested after crashing her golf cart when she “got lost.”

Tina Renee Frost, 60, crashed her green Yamaha golf cart at about 8:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1600 block of Shell Point Avenue in the Village of Mallory Square, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The crash broke a gas line at the home. A witness told deputies that Frost had nearly collided with another vehicle at Stillwater Trail and Odell Circle prior to the crash at the residence.

Frost told deputies she was traveling to Brownwood from Lake Sumter Landing when she got lost.

Frost repeatedly lost her balance during field sobriety exercises. She provided two breath samples that both registered .115 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.