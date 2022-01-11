Villager’s son arrested on multiple warrants in Village of Alhambra

A Villager’s 60-year-old son was arrested on multiple warrants Monday night in the Village of Alhambra.

Gary Thomas Wilcock was taken into custody at about 7:30 p.m. at 2707 Privada Drive on Lake County warrants charging him with burglary with battery, criminal mischief and violation of an injunction.

The Milford, Conn. native initially refused to come to the door, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After several minutes, he eventually surrendered.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.