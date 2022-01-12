61.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
type here...

Betty Ann Ludwig

By Staff Report
BettyAnn Ludwig
BettyAnn Ludwig

Born in Red Cliff, WI on July 1, 1937. The family moved to a farm near Marengo, WI in 1938. After graduation from high school she moved to Milwaukee, WI. She took a summer course with Spencerian College. She enjoyed secretarial work for CPA’s, Federal, County and several firms until 1965. She married William A. Berg in 1960. Their son Scott William was born in 1965. Their daughter Michele Lynn was born in 1968. Bill was employed by Globe Union. They were transferred to Globe Union in Fort Dodge, IA in 1973. Bill passed away in 1975. In 1976 she moved to West Bend, WI with her family. She married Douglas D. Ludwig in 1977, Doug passed away in 2000. She attended two years of college at the University of Wisconsin Center in West Bend. She moved to the Villages in 2003. She loved being in warm Florida, enjoyed golfing, biking or whatever was fun, and enjoyed meeting new and old friends. She always said that Doug would have loved the Villages very much. She was proud of her children who were wonderful parents, and proud of her three grandchildren whom she cherished and always proud of them as well. Betty passed away on December 21, 2021. Survivors include her son Scott Berg and her grandson Will. Also, her daughter Michele Berg, granddaughter Sasha and grandson Ivan. Further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her Mother Olga Van DeBruggen, Father Martin Van DeBruggen, sister Marlys Nortunen, brothers Marty, Alvin and Leonard.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Another manifestation of Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square man cites another example of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

COVID-19 precautions not a priority at local facility

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a local facility that, in his opinion, is disregarding any and all safety precautions in connection with COVID-19.

County commissioners suspended prior to any conviction

A Village of Osceola Hills resident is expressing disappointment in Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending two elected officials. Read her Letter to the Editor.

How Democracy really dies

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, provides an analysis on how democracy dies.

The flowers look great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident expresses admiration for the flowers in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos