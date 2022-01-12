Betty Ann Ludwig

Born in Red Cliff, WI on July 1, 1937. The family moved to a farm near Marengo, WI in 1938. After graduation from high school she moved to Milwaukee, WI. She took a summer course with Spencerian College. She enjoyed secretarial work for CPA’s, Federal, County and several firms until 1965. She married William A. Berg in 1960. Their son Scott William was born in 1965. Their daughter Michele Lynn was born in 1968. Bill was employed by Globe Union. They were transferred to Globe Union in Fort Dodge, IA in 1973. Bill passed away in 1975. In 1976 she moved to West Bend, WI with her family. She married Douglas D. Ludwig in 1977, Doug passed away in 2000. She attended two years of college at the University of Wisconsin Center in West Bend. She moved to the Villages in 2003. She loved being in warm Florida, enjoyed golfing, biking or whatever was fun, and enjoyed meeting new and old friends. She always said that Doug would have loved the Villages very much. She was proud of her children who were wonderful parents, and proud of her three grandchildren whom she cherished and always proud of them as well. Betty passed away on December 21, 2021. Survivors include her son Scott Berg and her grandson Will. Also, her daughter Michele Berg, granddaughter Sasha and grandson Ivan. Further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her Mother Olga Van DeBruggen, Father Martin Van DeBruggen, sister Marlys Nortunen, brothers Marty, Alvin and Leonard.