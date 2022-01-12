On December 24, 2021, Judith Anne Empey, a loving and wonderful Nana, mother, sister, and wife, passed away under the care of Cornerstone Hospice at Buffalo Crossing in The Villages, Florida. She was 73 years of age. Judy is survived by her loving husband Steve Westerlund, her children Craig(Julie) Empey, Brett(Colleen) Empey and Cole(Desirae) Empey, and her grandchildren whom she adored so much, Mikayla, Sophia, Josie, Marcel, Mia, Anthony and Tyler. In addition, she is survived by her siblings Linda(Don) Pond, Marlene Rygg, Nancy(Dean)Johnson, Cathy(Bill) Collins, and Bob(Jane) Spartz. Judy was preceded in death by her greatly missed first husband Steve Empey, her mother and father Martha and Orin Spartz and brothers, Danny Spartz and Dick Spartz. Judy was born on June 9, 1948 in Northfield Minnesota and graduated from Globe University and School of Business in Minneapolis, MN. After graduation she worked as an Administrative Assistant to the President of a local hospital in Minneapolis. After a professional career in the business world, she married her first husband and in her words, became a gentle-woman farmer in Farmington, Minnesota, where her property is still a family owned farm.

Visitation is Friday evening, Jan. 14, 2022, 5-8pm at White Funeral Home in Farmington, MN. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Jan 15, 2022, 11:00am at Faith Methodist Church in Farmington, Minnesota. A light lunch will be served immediately following the Memorial Service at the Church. Interment will follow immediately after lunch at the Corinthian Cemetery in Farmington, MN. There will also be a Memorial Service in The Villages, Florida at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church on Saturday, Jan 22, 2022 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162 or to a charity of your choice.