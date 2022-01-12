70.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
type here...

Lady Lake Border Collie named Farm Dog of the Year

By Staff Report

The winner of the 2022 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year award is Fit, a Border Collie owned by Florida Farm Bureau members Cindy and Andrew Deak, who live in rural Lady Lake, not far from Harbor Hills Country Club.

Work on the family farm takes everyone pitching in and doing their part, including four-legged friends, prompting Farm Bureau to launch the Farm Dog of the Year contest four years ago – now a popular feature of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Convention.

Cindy Deak and Fit
Cindy Deak and Fit

The contest celebrates farm dogs that work alongside farmers and ranchers as they sustainably produce nutritious food for families and their pets across America. Rounding up livestock and chasing off predators are among the many tasks performed by farm dogs.

Fit, the grand prize winner of the 2022 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year award, is five years old and has been with the Deaks since she was a puppy. She helps move sheep from pasture to pasture and assists with feeding and other chores. Fit also assists Cindy Deak in training younger dogs how to herd animals.

“Fit is pretty much my right-hand dog or right-hand girl,” Cindy Deak said. “A really good working dog can make or break a farm situation. If I’m on the farm, Fit’s almost always with me, as our prime working dog. We’re very kindred spirits. I feel like our souls are almost connected.”

Purina donated prizes for the contest, including $5,000 in prize money, a trophy plate, a year’s supply of Pro-Plan dog food and other Purina products for Fit. The company has been helping dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives through scientifically based nutritional innovations for more than 90 years.

Four regional runners-up in the contest will each also receive $1,000 in prize money, a trophy plate and Purina products. They are:

  • Iorek, owned by New York Farm Bureau member Amanda Farnsworth, from the Northeast region;
  • On the Lamb Zip, owned by South Carolina Farm Bureau member Robin Elliott, from the Southern region;
  • Digger, owned by Ohio Farm Bureau member Kim Beckman, from the Midwest region; and
  • Cinco, owned by Utah Farm Bureau member Caleb Smith, from the Western region.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Florida Republicans need to roll back social media regulations

A reader from Ocala contends Florida Republicans need to roll back social media regulations. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Another manifestation of Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square man cites another example of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

COVID-19 precautions not a priority at local facility

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a local facility that, in his opinion, is disregarding any and all safety precautions in connection with COVID-19.

County commissioners suspended prior to any conviction

A Village of Osceola Hills resident is expressing disappointment in Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending two elected officials. Read her Letter to the Editor.

How Democracy really dies

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, provides an analysis on how democracy dies.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos