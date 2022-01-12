70.5 F
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
The Villages board approves $3.385 million purchase of ambulances and equipment

By Meta Minton

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a $3.385 million purchase of ambulances and equipment.

The purchase of the ambulance is in anticipation of The Villages Public Safety Department taking over ambulance service in the Sumter County portion of The Villages as of Oct. 1.

The Villages Fire Chief Edmund Cain noted that obtaining ambulances has been no small feat. Like automobiles, computer chips for ambulances are in short supply, making procurement of the ambulances much more difficult.

“These 12 ambulances were originally ordered by the manufactures to be used as DEMO ambulances. These ambulances will be delivered as brand new units. Ten ambulances are due to be completed in March 2022, with anticipated deliveries starting April 2022. One Braun Chief XL ambulance is expected delivery June 2022, One Osage Super Warrior ambulance is expected delivery September 2022,” the chief said in a memo to the VCCDD Board.

The total cost of the ambulances will be $2.479 million.

In addition, the VCCDD board approved a $906,020 purchase of equipment including stretchers, stair chairs and cardiac monitors for the ambulances.

