$4,000 in deed compliance fines forgiven at former eyesore in The Villages

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors has agreed to forgive $4,000 in fines at a former eyesore on the Historic Side of The Villages.

In 2018, the home at 1602 Hilton Head Blvd. in the Village of Country Club Hills was found in violation of deed compliance due to overgrown grass, weeds and debris on the lot. The owner, Phyllis Deuster, was in a dementia care center, neighbors said. Deuster was from Michigan and retired to The Villages in 1988. She died Dec. 26, 2018.

The manufactured home with two bedrooms and two bathrooms sold on May 17 for $150,000. The home dates back to 1988. As of Dec. 13, all violations have been cleared, according to Community Standards.

The District cut the grass 16 times at the property. The actual cost of maintenance was $1,575.