Village of Fenney woman pays fine in connection with golf cart DUI arrest

A Village of Fenney woman has paid a fine in connection with a golf cart drunk driving arrest last month after leaving Brownwood.

Jennifer Lynn Clark, 58, who lives in the Sand Pine Villas in the Village of Fenney, on Tuesday paid a $166 fine for an open container violation which occurred on the night of Dec. 10.

Clark was driving a purple Yamaha golf cart shortly before midnight Friday in the area of Meggison Road and Tharp Avenue when she swerved to avoid hitting a pole, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She stopped in the grass just off the golf cart path.

“I observed the driver exit the golf cart and pull her pants down and proceed to urinate,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The officer approached Clark who “could not keep her balance” and was “slurring her words.” She indicated she had left Brownwood where she drank “a beer.”

She was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but told the officer, “I don’t think I can.” She refused to take part in the exercises.

An inventory of the golf cart turned up two open bottles of Fireball whiskey, two open cans of Michelob Ultra beer and two unopened bottles of Platinum 7X Vodka, located in a cooler.

Although Clark would not take part in field sobriety exercises, she provided breath samples that measured .139 and .143 blood alcohol content.

Her driving under the influence case is still pending. Her arraignment is set for Jan. 19.