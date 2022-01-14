Charles Sabella

47.7 F
The Villages
Friday, January 14, 2022
By Staff Report
Charles “Charlie” Sabella, age 88, of The Villages passed away Sunday, January 9th, 2022. He was born in Manhattan, New York and came to The Villages in 1995 from Selden, New York. Charlie worked for Eastern Airlines for 30 years as a Ground Crew Chief. Charlie was an avid softball player and golfer. Charlie was also a U.S Army Veteran.
Surviving are his Wife of 61 years, Peggy Sabella: 2 Sons Chris (Cathy) Sabella and Michael (Joann) Sabella. 4 Grand Children: Annie, Meaghan, Michael Charles, and Julianna.
Funeral Service for Charlie will be held Monday, January 17th, 2022 at 4 P.M at Lady Lake Beyers Funeral Home. Prior to service friends may call from 2-4 P.M Monday. Internment with Military Honors will take place Tuesday, January 18th at 10:30 A.M at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family who wish may send memorials to St. Jude.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Pl
Memphis, TN 38105

