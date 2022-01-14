Thomas Joseph Connors

sailed away from this world on January 4, 2022 at the age of 89. He is navigating to other ports of call among the stars where the peace of his big heart and gentle smile are needed. Left to mourn his loss is his wife Lorraine, together forty three years, six surviving children, eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Tom joined the Navy at age 19 and served with pride in the Korean War for 5 years. He worked as an IBEW Union electrician until his retirement. In his fifties he went to Queens College night school and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Political Science and Communications. He was a long-time HAM Radio Operator and, as a member of the Lions Club, provided diabetes and eye testing. He worked with CERT and took First Responder classes for Advanced First Aid as well. His last great interest in life was recipe hunting and cooking. He wanted no one hungry and gave generously to the food pantry. In his memory, please give to feed the hungry. It would touch his big heart and make him smile.