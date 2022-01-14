47.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 14, 2022
type here...

Thomas Joseph Connors

By Staff Report
Thomas Joseph Connors
Thomas Joseph Connors

sailed away from this world on January 4, 2022 at the age of 89. He is navigating to other ports of call among the stars where the peace of his big heart and gentle smile are needed. Left to mourn his loss is his wife Lorraine, together forty three years, six surviving children, eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Tom joined the Navy at age 19 and served with pride in the Korean War for 5 years. He worked as an IBEW Union electrician until his retirement. In his fifties he went to Queens College night school and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Political Science and Communications. He was a long-time HAM Radio Operator and, as a member of the Lions Club, provided diabetes and eye testing. He worked with CERT and took First Responder classes for Advanced First Aid as well. His last great interest in life was recipe hunting and cooking. He wanted no one hungry and gave generously to the food pantry. In his memory, please give to feed the hungry. It would touch his big heart and make him smile.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Commissioners Miller and Search tried to help us – Isn’t it time we try and help them?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident argues that Commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search stepped up to help the residents of Sumter County. Now it’s time to help them.

Leftist lies poison America

A reader from South Carolina contends that leftist lies are killing America. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Florida Republicans need to roll back social media regulations

A reader from Ocala contends Florida Republicans need to roll back social media regulations. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Another manifestation of Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square man cites another example of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

COVID-19 precautions not a priority at local facility

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a local facility that, in his opinion, is disregarding any and all safety precautions in connection with COVID-19.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos