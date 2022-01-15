57.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Driver transported from scene of crash at busy intersection just outside The Villages

By Staff Report

A driver was transported by ambulance Saturday from the scene of a crash at a busy intersection just outside The Villages.

The crash occurred at about 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Micro Racetrack Road and County Road 466A. Fruitland Park police officers responded to the crash site along with EMS personnel. The intersection is located directly across from the Villages of Fruitland Park.

Fruitland Park police were at the scene of crash shortly before noon Saturday at Micro Racetrack Road and County Road 466A
Fruitland Park police were at the scene of crash shortly before noon Saturday at Micro Racetrack Road and County Road 466A.

A four-door silver sedan sustained front and rear-end damage. The force of the impact prompted the deployment of the vehicle’s airbag.

The car was towed from the scene by Kling Towing.

