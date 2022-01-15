Driver transported from scene of crash at busy intersection just outside The Villages

A driver was transported by ambulance Saturday from the scene of a crash at a busy intersection just outside The Villages.

The crash occurred at about 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Micro Racetrack Road and County Road 466A. Fruitland Park police officers responded to the crash site along with EMS personnel. The intersection is located directly across from the Villages of Fruitland Park.

A four-door silver sedan sustained front and rear-end damage. The force of the impact prompted the deployment of the vehicle’s airbag.

The car was towed from the scene by Kling Towing.