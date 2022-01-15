Exciting new lineup in management of District Government

As changes bring new opportunities, I would like to take a moment to announce several updates to the District’s Senior Management Team. As we continue to grow in both size and number of Districts, it is imperative that we utilize our resources and team members effectively so that we can continue to provide high level services to members of The Villages.

The first change is to announce the promotion of our existing Assistant District Manager, Carrie Duckett, to Deputy District Manager. As Ms. Duckett takes on additional departments including Recreation & Parks and Executive Golf Maintenance, she will be acting as District Manager Representative to several additional Districts as well.

I would also like to announce the promotion of two other staff members to Assistant District Managers — Mr. Bruce Brown and Ms. Brittany Wilson. In addition to District Property Management, Mr. Brown will be taking on Utilities, as well as the management of several boards. Ms. Wilson will maintain her management of the Clerk’s office as well as IT and Fleet Services, and will also begin managing boards.

As our Core Value of Stewardship is important when considering reorganization, I am pleased to announce all of these changes will come at a budgetary savings. Below, you’ll find an updated Organizational Chart illustrating these changes.

Thank you again for all of your support and I am looking forward to a great 2022!

Kenny Blocker is the District Manager of The Villages.