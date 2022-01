A longtime member has resigned from the Architectural Review Committee in The Villages.

Don Simson of the Village of Santiago served for 12 years on the ARC. He served for the past several years as its vice chairman.

“He was a perfect ARC member. He was very dedicated and helped make The Villages a better place,” said ARC Chairman Irv Markley.

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors will have the task of replacing Simson on the ARC.